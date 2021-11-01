Earnings and Growth Analysis : Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Earnings results for Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Gulfport Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13724300”.

Analyst Opinion on Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Gulfport Energy stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for GPOR. The average twelve-month price target for Gulfport Energy is $109.33 with a high price target of $120.00 and a low price target of $88.00.

Gulfport Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $109.33, Gulfport Energy has a forecasted upside of 33.3% from its current price of $82.04. Gulfport Energy has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Gulfport Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR)

In the past three months, Gulfport Energy insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $3,529,360.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.45% of the stock of Gulfport Energy is held by insiders. 96.36% of the stock of Gulfport Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR)



Earnings for Gulfport Energy are expected to grow by 96.36% in the coming year, from $9.35 to $18.36 per share.

