Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

Earnings results for Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics last released its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Halozyme Therapeutics has generated $0.91 earnings per share over the last year ($1.56 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.4. Earnings for Halozyme Therapeutics are expected to grow by 52.20% in the coming year, from $1.82 to $2.77 per share. Halozyme Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Halozyme Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “5694076”.

Analyst Opinion on Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

According to the issued ratings of 7 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Halozyme Therapeutics stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for HALO. The average twelve-month price target for Halozyme Therapeutics is $54.14 with a high price target of $65.00 and a low price target of $41.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $54.14, Halozyme Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 42.2% from its current price of $38.07. Halozyme Therapeutics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Halozyme Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

In the past three months, Halozyme Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,790,288.00 in company stock. Only 2.60% of the stock of Halozyme Therapeutics is held by insiders. 89.92% of the stock of Halozyme Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)



Earnings for Halozyme Therapeutics are expected to grow by 52.20% in the coming year, from $1.82 to $2.77 per share. The P/E ratio of Halozyme Therapeutics is 24.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.74. The P/E ratio of Halozyme Therapeutics is 24.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 33.73. Halozyme Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 33.99. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

