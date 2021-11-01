Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Earnings results for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane last posted its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The firm earned $79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.13 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hamilton Lane has generated $2.73 earnings per share over the last year ($3.40 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.7. Earnings for Hamilton Lane are expected to decrease by -2.85% in the coming year, from $3.16 to $3.07 per share. Hamilton Lane has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Hamilton Lane will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Hamilton Lane stock is Hold based on the current 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for HLNE. The average twelve-month price target for Hamilton Lane is $94.33 with a high price target of $105.00 and a low price target of $77.00.

on HLNE’s analyst rating history

Hamilton Lane has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $94.33, Hamilton Lane has a forecasted downside of 9.7% from its current price of $104.51. Hamilton Lane has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane pays a meaningful dividend of 1.37%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hamilton Lane has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Hamilton Lane is 51.28%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Hamilton Lane will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.60% next year. This indicates that Hamilton Lane will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

In the past three months, Hamilton Lane insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,172,487.00 in company stock. 28.67% of the stock of Hamilton Lane is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 62.79% of the stock of Hamilton Lane is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE



Earnings for Hamilton Lane are expected to decrease by -2.85% in the coming year, from $3.16 to $3.07 per share. The P/E ratio of Hamilton Lane is 30.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.74. The P/E ratio of Hamilton Lane is 30.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 13.71. Hamilton Lane has a P/B Ratio of 17.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here