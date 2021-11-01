Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

Earnings results for Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco last posted its earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $570 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.36 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Harsco has generated $0.49 earnings per share over the last year (($0.03) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Harsco are expected to grow by 30.11% in the coming year, from $0.93 to $1.21 per share. Harsco has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Harsco will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Harsco stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for HSC. The average twelve-month price target for Harsco is $26.00 with a high price target of $26.00 and a low price target of $26.00.

Harsco has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.00, Harsco has a forecasted upside of 52.0% from its current price of $17.10. Harsco has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco pays a meaningful dividend of 1.20%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Harsco does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Harsco is 42.86%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Harsco will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.36% next year. This indicates that Harsco will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

In the past three months, Harsco insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.14% of the stock of Harsco is held by insiders. 92.21% of the stock of Harsco is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Harsco (NYSE:HSC



Earnings for Harsco are expected to grow by 30.11% in the coming year, from $0.93 to $1.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Harsco is -570.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Harsco is -570.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Harsco has a PEG Ratio of 1.85. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Harsco has a P/B Ratio of 1.89. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

