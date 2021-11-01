Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

Earnings results for H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services last issued its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.71 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. H&E Equipment Services has generated $1.39 earnings per share over the last year ($0.42 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.3. Earnings for H&E Equipment Services are expected to grow by 36.94% in the coming year, from $1.57 to $2.15 per share. H&E Equipment Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. H&E Equipment Services will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 877-344-7529 with passcode “10161135”.

Analyst Opinion on H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for H&E Equipment Services stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for HEES. The average twelve-month price target for H&E Equipment Services is $36.00 with a high price target of $37.00 and a low price target of $35.00.

H&E Equipment Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.00, H&E Equipment Services has a forecasted downside of 20.1% from its current price of $45.08. H&E Equipment Services has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services pays a meaningful dividend of 2.44%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. H&E Equipment Services has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of H&E Equipment Services is 79.14%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, H&E Equipment Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 51.16% next year. This indicates that H&E Equipment Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

In the past three months, H&E Equipment Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 11.80% of the stock of H&E Equipment Services is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 70.16% of the stock of H&E Equipment Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES



Earnings for H&E Equipment Services are expected to grow by 36.94% in the coming year, from $1.57 to $2.15 per share. The P/E ratio of H&E Equipment Services is 107.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.57. The P/E ratio of H&E Equipment Services is 107.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.56. H&E Equipment Services has a PEG Ratio of 0.83. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. H&E Equipment Services has a P/B Ratio of 6.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

