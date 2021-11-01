Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

Earnings results for Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition last posted its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm earned $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition has generated $3.71 earnings per share over the last year ($4.27 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9. Earnings for Herbalife Nutrition are expected to grow by 4.86% in the coming year, from $4.73 to $4.96 per share. Herbalife Nutrition has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Herbalife Nutrition will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 5:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “7086354”.

Analyst Opinion on Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Herbalife Nutrition stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for HLF. The average twelve-month price target for Herbalife Nutrition is $54.00 with a high price target of $66.00 and a low price target of $15.00.

Herbalife Nutrition has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $54.00, Herbalife Nutrition has a forecasted upside of 16.4% from its current price of $46.40. Herbalife Nutrition has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition pays a meaningful dividend of 1.29%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Herbalife Nutrition does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Herbalife Nutrition is 16.17%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Herbalife Nutrition will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.10% next year. This indicates that Herbalife Nutrition will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

In the past three months, Herbalife Nutrition insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $640,166.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.49% of the stock of Herbalife Nutrition is held by insiders. 90.26% of the stock of Herbalife Nutrition is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF



Earnings for Herbalife Nutrition are expected to grow by 4.86% in the coming year, from $4.73 to $4.96 per share. The P/E ratio of Herbalife Nutrition is 10.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of Herbalife Nutrition is 10.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 21.41.

