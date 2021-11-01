Wall street estimates Earnings report Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)

Earnings results for Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners last posted its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.15 million. Holly Energy Partners has generated $1.88 earnings per share over the last year ($1.80 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2. Earnings for Holly Energy Partners are expected to grow by 8.12% in the coming year, from $1.97 to $2.13 per share. Holly Energy Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Holly Energy Partners will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 4:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Holly Energy Partners stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for HEP. The average twelve-month price target for Holly Energy Partners is $20.17 with a high price target of $22.00 and a low price target of $18.00.

on HEP

Holly Energy Partners has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.17, Holly Energy Partners has a forecasted upside of 9.5% from its current price of $18.42. Holly Energy Partners has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.60%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Holly Energy Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Holly Energy Partners is 74.47%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Holly Energy Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 65.73% next year. This indicates that Holly Energy Partners will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)

In the past three months, Holly Energy Partners insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $134,625.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.80% of the stock of Holly Energy Partners is held by insiders. Only 33.14% of the stock of Holly Energy Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP



Earnings for Holly Energy Partners are expected to grow by 8.12% in the coming year, from $1.97 to $2.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Holly Energy Partners is 10.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.57. The P/E ratio of Holly Energy Partners is 10.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.32. Holly Energy Partners has a P/B Ratio of 3.85. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here