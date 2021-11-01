Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

Earnings results for H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block last released its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. H&R Block has generated $3.94 earnings per share over the last year ($3.99 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.8. Earnings for H&R Block are expected to grow by 7.17% in the coming year, from $2.79 to $2.99 per share. H&R Block has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. H&R Block will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “5163538”.

Analyst Opinion on H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for H&R Block stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for HRB. The average twelve-month price target for H&R Block is $25.00 with a high price target of $28.00 and a low price target of $18.00.

H&R Block has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.00, H&R Block has a forecasted upside of 8.4% from its current price of $23.07. H&R Block has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.62%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. H&R Block has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of H&R Block is 27.41%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, H&R Block will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.12% next year. This indicates that H&R Block will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

In the past three months, H&R Block insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,362,465.00 in company stock. Only 0.98% of the stock of H&R Block is held by insiders. 82.10% of the stock of H&R Block is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB



Earnings for H&R Block are expected to grow by 7.17% in the coming year, from $2.79 to $2.99 per share. The P/E ratio of H&R Block is 5.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of H&R Block is 5.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 25.01. H&R Block has a PEG Ratio of 0.67. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. H&R Block has a P/B Ratio of 11.89. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

