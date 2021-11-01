Earnings and Growth Analysis : Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Earnings results for Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group last posted its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. The firm earned $230.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.38 million. Huron Consulting Group has generated $2.15 earnings per share over the last year ($1.05 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.8. Earnings for Huron Consulting Group are expected to grow by 13.13% in the coming year, from $2.59 to $2.93 per share. Huron Consulting Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Huron Consulting Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Huron Consulting Group stock is Buy based on the current 3 buy ratings for HURN. The average twelve-month price target for Huron Consulting Group is $64.33 with a high price target of $67.00 and a low price target of $62.00.

Huron Consulting Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $64.33, Huron Consulting Group has a forecasted upside of 28.3% from its current price of $50.16. Huron Consulting Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group does not currently pay a dividend. Huron Consulting Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

In the past three months, Huron Consulting Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $847,750.00 in company stock. Only 2.13% of the stock of Huron Consulting Group is held by insiders. 89.27% of the stock of Huron Consulting Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN



Earnings for Huron Consulting Group are expected to grow by 13.13% in the coming year, from $2.59 to $2.93 per share. The P/E ratio of Huron Consulting Group is 47.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75 and a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 26.17. Huron Consulting Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

