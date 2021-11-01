Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

Earnings results for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.6. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Analyst Opinion on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

like Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock less than the stock of other Industrial Products companies. 54.86% of gave Hyster-Yale Materials Handling an outperform vote while industrial products companies recieve an average of 64.15% outperform votes by .

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling.

Dividend Strength: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling pays a meaningful dividend of 2.69%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

In the past three months, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 31.42% of the stock of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 46.06% of the stock of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY



The P/E ratio of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling is 31.61, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.57. The P/E ratio of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling is 31.61, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.56. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a P/B Ratio of 1.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

