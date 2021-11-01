Earnings and Growth Analysis : ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Earnings results for ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International last released its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business earned $392.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.36 million. ICF International has generated $4.17 earnings per share over the last year ($3.64 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.6. Earnings for ICF International are expected to grow by 10.41% in the coming year, from $4.61 to $5.09 per share. ICF International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. ICF International will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for ICF International stock is Buy based on the current 3 buy ratings for ICFI. The average twelve-month price target for ICF International is $111.20 with a high price target of $118.00 and a low price target of $102.00.

ICF International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $111.20, ICF International has a forecasted upside of 10.7% from its current price of $100.49. ICF International has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International has a dividend yield of 0.57%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ICF International does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of ICF International is 13.43%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ICF International will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.00% next year. This indicates that ICF International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)

In the past three months, ICF International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $199,000.00 in company stock. Only 4.05% of the stock of ICF International is held by insiders. 91.69% of the stock of ICF International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for ICF International are expected to grow by 10.41% in the coming year, from $4.61 to $5.09 per share. The P/E ratio of ICF International is 27.61, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of ICF International is 27.61, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 26.17. ICF International has a P/B Ratio of 2.54. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

