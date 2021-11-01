Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE)

Earnings results for Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv last released its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm earned $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.69 million. Identiv has generated ($0.26) earnings per share over the last year (($0.04) diluted earnings per share). Identiv has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Identiv will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 919-882-2331 with passcode “43245”.

Analyst Opinion on Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Identiv stock is Buy based on the current 3 buy ratings for INVE. The average twelve-month price target for Identiv is $21.00 with a high price target of $26.00 and a low price target of $13.00.

on INVE

Identiv has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.00, Identiv has a forecasted upside of 9.6% from its current price of $19.16. Identiv has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv does not currently pay a dividend. Identiv does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE)

In the past three months, Identiv insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,990,464.00 in company stock. Only 8.60% of the stock of Identiv is held by insiders. 58.50% of the stock of Identiv is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE



The P/E ratio of Identiv is -479.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Identiv is -479.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Identiv has a P/B Ratio of 10.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here