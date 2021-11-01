Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Earnings results for Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.32. The firm earned $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339 million. Innospec has generated $3.22 earnings per share over the last year ($3.26 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.8. Earnings for Innospec are expected to grow by 21.35% in the coming year, from $4.45 to $5.40 per share. Innospec has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Innospec will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 866-331-1332 with passcode “3334879”.

Analyst Opinion on Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Innospec stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for IOSP. The average twelve-month price target for Innospec is $110.00 with a high price target of $110.00 and a low price target of $110.00.

Dividend Strength: Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec pays a meaningful dividend of 1.26%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Innospec has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Innospec is 35.40%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Innospec will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.11% next year. This indicates that Innospec will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP)

In the past three months, Innospec insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.26% of the stock of Innospec is held by insiders. 93.79% of the stock of Innospec is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP



