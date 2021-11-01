Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

Earnings results for Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm earned $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.11 million. Integra LifeSciences has generated $2.45 earnings per share over the last year ($2.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.6. Earnings for Integra LifeSciences are expected to grow by 12.96% in the coming year, from $3.01 to $3.40 per share. Integra LifeSciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Integra LifeSciences will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 888-203-1112 with passcode “7732018”.

Analyst Opinion on Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

According to the issued ratings of 7 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Integra LifeSciences stock is Hold based on the current 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for IART. The average twelve-month price target for Integra LifeSciences is $75.75 with a high price target of $88.00 and a low price target of $65.00.

Integra LifeSciences has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $75.75, Integra LifeSciences has a forecasted upside of 14.0% from its current price of $66.46. Integra LifeSciences has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences does not currently pay a dividend. Integra LifeSciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

In the past three months, Integra LifeSciences insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $13,962,000.00 in company stock. Only 4.20% of the stock of Integra LifeSciences is held by insiders. 87.67% of the stock of Integra LifeSciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART



Earnings for Integra LifeSciences are expected to grow by 12.96% in the coming year, from $3.01 to $3.40 per share. The P/E ratio of Integra LifeSciences is 27.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.74. The P/E ratio of Integra LifeSciences is 27.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 33.73. Integra LifeSciences has a PEG Ratio of 1.64. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Integra LifeSciences has a P/B Ratio of 3.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

