Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report iStar (NYSE:STAR)

Earnings results for iStar (NYSE:STAR)

iStar last announced its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar has generated ($0.87) earnings per share over the last year (($0.57) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for iStar are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.07 to ($0.05) per share. iStar has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. iStar will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 402-970-0847 with passcode “1463546”.

Analyst Opinion on iStar (NYSE:STAR)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for iStar stock is Buy based on the current 3 buy ratings for STAR. The average twelve-month price target for iStar is $35.50 with a high price target of $39.00 and a low price target of $32.00.

iStar has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.50, iStar has a forecasted upside of 40.6% from its current price of $25.24. iStar has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: iStar (NYSE:STAR)

iStar pays a meaningful dividend of 1.98%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. iStar has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years.

Insiders buying/selling: iStar (NYSE:STAR)

In the past three months, iStar insiders have bought 12,419.59% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $780,972.00 in company stock and sold $6,238.00 in company stock. Only 4.23% of the stock of iStar is held by insiders. 94.24% of the stock of iStar is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of iStar (NYSE:STAR



Earnings for iStar are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.07 to ($0.05) per share. The P/E ratio of iStar is -44.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of iStar is -44.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. iStar has a P/B Ratio of 1.75. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

