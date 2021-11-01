Earnings and Growth Analysis : James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Earnings results for James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm earned $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. Its revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. James River Group has generated $2.71 earnings per share over the last year (($2.58) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for James River Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.52) to $2.45 per share. James River Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. James River Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 855-859-2056.

Analyst Opinion on James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for James River Group stock is Buy based on the current 4 buy ratings for JRVR. The average twelve-month price target for James River Group is $51.50 with a high price target of $69.00 and a low price target of $43.00.

James River Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.50, James River Group has a forecasted upside of 61.2% from its current price of $31.95. James River Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.75%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. James River Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of James River Group is 44.28%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, James River Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.98% next year. This indicates that James River Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR)

In the past three months, James River Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.80% of the stock of James River Group is held by insiders. 99.37% of the stock of James River Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR



Earnings for James River Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.52) to $2.45 per share. The P/E ratio of James River Group is -12.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. James River Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

