How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Earnings results for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

JBG SMITH Properties last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.36. JBG SMITH Properties has generated $1.19 earnings per share over the last year (($0.73) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for JBG SMITH Properties are expected to grow by 11.89% in the coming year, from $1.43 to $1.60 per share. JBG SMITH Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for JBG SMITH Properties stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for JBGS. The average twelve-month price target for JBG SMITH Properties is $40.00 with a high price target of $40.00 and a low price target of $40.00.

on JBGS’s analyst rating history

JBG SMITH Properties has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.00, JBG SMITH Properties has a forecasted upside of 38.6% from its current price of $28.86. JBG SMITH Properties has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

JBG SMITH Properties pays a meaningful dividend of 3.07%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. JBG SMITH Properties does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of JBG SMITH Properties is 75.63%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, JBG SMITH Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 56.25% next year. This indicates that JBG SMITH Properties will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

In the past three months, JBG SMITH Properties insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.43% of the stock of JBG SMITH Properties is held by insiders. 79.14% of the stock of JBG SMITH Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS



Earnings for JBG SMITH Properties are expected to grow by 11.89% in the coming year, from $1.43 to $1.60 per share. The P/E ratio of JBG SMITH Properties is -39.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. JBG SMITH Properties has a PEG Ratio of 2.11. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. JBG SMITH Properties has a P/B Ratio of 1.19. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

