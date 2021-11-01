Earnings and Growth Analysis : Kadant (NYSE:KAI)

Earnings results for Kadant (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.50. The firm earned $195.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. Kadant has generated $5.00 earnings per share over the last year ($6.07 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.6. Earnings for Kadant are expected to grow by 18.89% in the coming year, from $7.41 to $8.81 per share. Kadant has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Kadant will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Kadant (NYSE:KAI)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Kadant stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for KAI. The average twelve-month price target for Kadant is $190.00 with a high price target of $240.00 and a low price target of $140.00.

Kadant has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $190.00, Kadant has a forecasted downside of 14.5% from its current price of $222.12. Kadant has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kadant (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant has a dividend yield of 0.45%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kadant has been increasing its dividend for 8 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kadant is 20.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kadant will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.35% next year. This indicates that Kadant will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kadant (NYSE:KAI)

In the past three months, Kadant insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,752,290.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Kadant is held by insiders. 93.28% of the stock of Kadant is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kadant (NYSE:KAI)



Earnings for Kadant are expected to grow by 18.89% in the coming year, from $7.41 to $8.81 per share. The P/E ratio of Kadant is 36.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of Kadant is 36.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 31.77. Kadant has a PEG Ratio of 3.71. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Kadant has a P/B Ratio of 5.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

