Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

Earnings results for Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.03 million. Kaman has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year (($1.81) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Kaman are expected to grow by 6.28% in the coming year, from $1.91 to $2.03 per share. Kaman has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Kaman will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “2868097”.

Analyst Opinion on Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Kaman stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for KAMN. The average twelve-month price target for Kaman is $59.00 with a high price target of $59.00 and a low price target of $59.00.

Kaman has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $59.00, Kaman has a forecasted upside of 64.9% from its current price of $35.79. Kaman has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman pays a meaningful dividend of 2.24%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kaman does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Kaman is 37.91%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kaman will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.41% next year. This indicates that Kaman will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

In the past three months, Kaman insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $43,070.00 in company stock. Only 1.68% of the stock of Kaman is held by insiders. 91.55% of the stock of Kaman is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN



Earnings for Kaman are expected to grow by 6.28% in the coming year, from $1.91 to $2.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Kaman is -19.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Kaman has a P/B Ratio of 1.33. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

