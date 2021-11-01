Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

Earnings results for KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. KAR Auction Services has generated $0.51 earnings per share over the last year ($0.34 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.1. Earnings for KAR Auction Services are expected to grow by 17.95% in the coming year, from $0.78 to $0.92 per share. KAR Auction Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. KAR Auction Services will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for KAR Auction Services stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for KAR. The average twelve-month price target for KAR Auction Services is $29.00 with a high price target of $78.00 and a low price target of $11.00.

KAR Auction Services has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.00, KAR Auction Services has a forecasted upside of 97.7% from its current price of $14.67. KAR Auction Services has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services does not currently pay a dividend. KAR Auction Services does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on EPS estimates, KAR Auction Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 82.61% in the coming year. This indicates that KAR Auction Services may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

In the past three months, KAR Auction Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.31% of the stock of KAR Auction Services is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR



Earnings for KAR Auction Services are expected to grow by 17.95% in the coming year, from $0.78 to $0.92 per share. The P/E ratio of KAR Auction Services is 43.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.57. The P/E ratio of KAR Auction Services is 43.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 20.45. KAR Auction Services has a PEG Ratio of 0.68. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. KAR Auction Services has a P/B Ratio of 1.17. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

