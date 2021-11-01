Earnings report, Analyst report, Analyst Estimate, Insider deal, Emerging Markets, beat estimate, how to invest, Investment, portfolio, dividend, LOW, trading, yield, investing, stock market, investments, wall street, volatility, growth stocks, volume, Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Earnings results for Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Key Tronic last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company earned $132.63 million during the quarter. Key Tronic has generated $0.53 earnings per share over the last year ($0.40 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.1. Key Tronic has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Key Tronic will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 719-457-0820 with passcode “4740716”.

Key Tronic does not currently pay a dividend. Key Tronic does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Key Tronic insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.70% of the stock of Key Tronic is held by insiders. 43.71% of the stock of Key Tronic is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Key Tronic is 16.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.58. The P/E ratio of Key Tronic is 16.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 40.20. Key Tronic has a P/B Ratio of 0.56. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

