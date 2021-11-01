Earnings report, Analyst report, Analyst Estimate, Insider deal, Emerging Markets, beat estimate, how to invest, Investment, portfolio, dividend, LOW, trading, yield, investing, stock market, investments, wall street, volatility, growth stocks, volume, L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

Earnings results for L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster last announced its earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $154.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.74 million. L.B. Foster has generated $0.98 earnings per share over the last year ($0.99 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.1. Earnings for L.B. Foster are expected to grow by 94.64% in the coming year, from $0.56 to $1.09 per share. L.B. Foster has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. L.B. Foster will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “5087674”.

According to the issued ratings of 30 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Enphase Energy stock is Buy based on the current 10 hold ratings and 20 buy ratings for ENPH. The average twelve-month price target for Enphase Energy is $184.49 with a high price target of $238.00 and a low price target of $99.00.

on ENPH L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for L.B. Foster stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for FSTR. The average twelve-month price target for L.B. Foster is $21.00 with a high price target of $21.00 and a low price target of $21.00.

on FSTR

L.B. Foster has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.00, L.B. Foster has a forecasted upside of 31.8% from its current price of $15.93. L.B. Foster has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Enphase Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Enphase Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth. L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster does not currently pay a dividend. L.B. Foster does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, L.B. Foster will have a dividend payout ratio of 14.68% next year. This indicates that L.B. Foster will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Enphase Energy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,147,907.00 in company stock. Only 5.00% of the stock of Enphase Energy is held by insiders. 67.26% of the stock of Enphase Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company. L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

In the past three months, L.B. Foster insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.80% of the stock of L.B. Foster is held by insiders. 63.03% of the stock of L.B. Foster is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Enphase Energy are expected to grow by 28.36% in the coming year, from $1.34 to $1.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Enphase Energy is 138.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.20. The P/E ratio of Enphase Energy is 138.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.24. Enphase Energy has a PEG Ratio of 3.38. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Enphase Energy has a P/B Ratio of 46.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities. L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR



Earnings for L.B. Foster are expected to grow by 94.64% in the coming year, from $0.56 to $1.09 per share. The P/E ratio of L.B. Foster is 16.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.58. The P/E ratio of L.B. Foster is 16.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 15.37. L.B. Foster has a P/B Ratio of 0.97. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here