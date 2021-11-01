Wall street estimates Earnings report Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Earnings results for Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum last released its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $294.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.16 million. Laredo Petroleum has generated $11.51 earnings per share over the last year (($51.30) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Laredo Petroleum are expected to grow by 166.16% in the coming year, from $10.58 to $28.16 per share. Laredo Petroleum has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Laredo Petroleum will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “4653617”.

Analyst Opinion on Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Laredo Petroleum stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for LPI. The average twelve-month price target for Laredo Petroleum is $80.25 with a high price target of $105.00 and a low price target of $66.00.

on LPI

Laredo Petroleum has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $80.25, Laredo Petroleum has a forecasted upside of 6.4% from its current price of $75.40. Laredo Petroleum has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum does not currently pay a dividend. Laredo Petroleum does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

In the past three months, Laredo Petroleum insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $240,600.00 in company stock. Only 3.30% of the stock of Laredo Petroleum is held by insiders. 55.34% of the stock of Laredo Petroleum is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI



Earnings for Laredo Petroleum are expected to grow by 166.16% in the coming year, from $10.58 to $28.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Laredo Petroleum is -1.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Laredo Petroleum is -1.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here