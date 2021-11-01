Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Earnings results for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. LCI Industries has generated $6.49 earnings per share over the last year ($10.22 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.7. Earnings for LCI Industries are expected to grow by 13.21% in the coming year, from $10.45 to $11.83 per share. LCI Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. LCI Industries will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “7996875”.

Analyst Opinion on LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for LCI Industries stock is Buy based on the current 5 buy ratings for LCII. The average twelve-month price target for LCI Industries is $168.75 with a high price target of $170.00 and a low price target of $165.00.

on LCII

LCI Industries has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries pays a meaningful dividend of 2.56%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. LCI Industries has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of LCI Industries is 55.47%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, LCI Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.43% next year. This indicates that LCI Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

In the past three months, LCI Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of LCI Industries is held by insiders. 98.02% of the stock of LCI Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII



Earnings for LCI Industries are expected to grow by 13.21% in the coming year, from $10.45 to $11.83 per share. The P/E ratio of LCI Industries is 13.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of LCI Industries is 13.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 22.91. LCI Industries has a P/B Ratio of 3.87. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

