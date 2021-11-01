Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Earnings results for LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes last announced its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. LGI Homes has generated $11.59 earnings per share over the last year ($17.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5. Earnings for LGI Homes are expected to grow by 4.59% in the coming year, from $17.20 to $17.99 per share. LGI Homes has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. LGI Homes will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 12:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

According to the issued ratings of 8 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for LGI Homes stock is Hold based on the current 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for LGIH. The average twelve-month price target for LGI Homes is $152.00 with a high price target of $175.00 and a low price target of $115.00.

on LGIH

LGI Homes has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $152.00, LGI Homes has a forecasted upside of 1.8% from its current price of $149.30. LGI Homes has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes does not currently pay a dividend. LGI Homes does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

In the past three months, LGI Homes insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 11.80% of the stock of LGI Homes is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 84.33% of the stock of LGI Homes is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH



Earnings for LGI Homes are expected to grow by 4.59% in the coming year, from $17.20 to $17.99 per share. The P/E ratio of LGI Homes is 8.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of LGI Homes is 8.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 13.72. LGI Homes has a P/B Ratio of 3.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here