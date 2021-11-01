Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA)

Earnings results for Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA)

Liberty Latin America last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. Liberty Latin America has generated ($3.51) earnings per share over the last year (($0.19) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Liberty Latin America are expected to decrease by -54.55% in the coming year, from $0.22 to $0.10 per share. Liberty Latin America has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Liberty Latin America will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Analyst Opinion on Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Liberty Latin America stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for LILA. The average twelve-month price target for Liberty Latin America is $11.83 with a high price target of $15.00 and a low price target of $6.50.

Liberty Latin America has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA)

Liberty Latin America does not currently pay a dividend. Liberty Latin America does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA)

In the past three months, Liberty Latin America insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.71% of the stock of Liberty Latin America is held by insiders. Only 15.45% of the stock of Liberty Latin America is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA)



The P/E ratio of Liberty Latin America is -63.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

