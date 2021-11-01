Will stock surge before Earnings results? Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Earnings results for Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Liberty Latin America last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. Liberty Latin America has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.19) diluted earnings per share). Liberty Latin America has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Liberty Latin America will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Analyst Opinion on Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Liberty Latin America stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for LILAK. The average twelve-month price target for Liberty Latin America is $21.00 with a high price target of $21.00 and a low price target of $21.00.

Liberty Latin America has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.00, Liberty Latin America has a forecasted upside of 74.6% from its current price of $12.03. Liberty Latin America has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Liberty Latin America does not currently pay a dividend. Liberty Latin America does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK)

In the past three months, Liberty Latin America insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 60.06% of the stock of Liberty Latin America is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK



The P/E ratio of Liberty Latin America is -63.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

