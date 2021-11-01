Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Earnings results for Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions last posted its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million. Lindblad Expeditions has generated ($1.94) earnings per share over the last year (($2.52) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Lindblad Expeditions are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.19) to $0.02 per share. Lindblad Expeditions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Lindblad Expeditions will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10161387”.

Analyst Opinion on Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Lindblad Expeditions stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for LIND. The average twelve-month price target for Lindblad Expeditions is $16.50 with a high price target of $17.00 and a low price target of $16.00.

Lindblad Expeditions has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.50, Lindblad Expeditions has a forecasted upside of 10.4% from its current price of $14.95. Lindblad Expeditions has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions does not currently pay a dividend. Lindblad Expeditions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

In the past three months, Lindblad Expeditions insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 39.20% of the stock of Lindblad Expeditions is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 63.06% of the stock of Lindblad Expeditions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)



Lindblad Expeditions has a P/B Ratio of 21.36. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

