Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Earnings results for LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. The company earned $119.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. LivePerson has generated ($1.15) earnings per share over the last year (($1.40) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for LivePerson are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.61) to ($2.10) per share. LivePerson has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. LivePerson will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13724205”.

Analyst Opinion on LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

According to the issued ratings of 11 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for LivePerson stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for LPSN. The average twelve-month price target for LivePerson is $74.36 with a high price target of $85.00 and a low price target of $60.00.

on LPSN

LivePerson has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.82, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $74.36, LivePerson has a forecasted upside of 44.4% from its current price of $51.51. LivePerson has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson does not currently pay a dividend. LivePerson does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

In the past three months, LivePerson insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.90% of the stock of LivePerson is held by insiders. 99.33% of the stock of LivePerson is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN



Earnings for LivePerson are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.61) to ($2.10) per share. The P/E ratio of LivePerson is -36.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. LivePerson has a P/B Ratio of 14.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

