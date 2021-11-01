Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

Earnings results for LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp last announced its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business earned $119.04 million during the quarter. LiveRamp has generated ($1.36) earnings per share over the last year (($0.78) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for LiveRamp are expected to grow by 166.67% in the coming year, from $0.15 to $0.40 per share. LiveRamp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. LiveRamp will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

According to the issued ratings of 9 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for LiveRamp stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for RAMP. The average twelve-month price target for LiveRamp is $81.78 with a high price target of $95.00 and a low price target of $64.00.

LiveRamp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $81.78, LiveRamp has a forecasted upside of 52.8% from its current price of $53.51. LiveRamp has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp does not currently pay a dividend. LiveRamp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

In the past three months, LiveRamp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.34% of the stock of LiveRamp is held by insiders. 93.33% of the stock of LiveRamp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)



The P/E ratio of LiveRamp is -68.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of LiveRamp is -68.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. LiveRamp has a P/B Ratio of 3.31. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

