Earnings and Growth Analysis : Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Earnings results for Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific last released its quarterly earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.49. The business earned $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Louisiana-Pacific has generated $4.31 earnings per share over the last year ($11.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.0. Earnings for Louisiana-Pacific are expected to decrease by -53.45% in the coming year, from $13.19 to $6.14 per share. Louisiana-Pacific has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Louisiana-Pacific will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “2599539”.

Analyst Opinion on Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

According to the issued ratings of 7 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Louisiana-Pacific stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for LPX. The average twelve-month price target for Louisiana-Pacific is $64.33 with a high price target of $100.00 and a low price target of $37.00.

Louisiana-Pacific has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $64.33, Louisiana-Pacific has a forecasted upside of 9.2% from its current price of $58.93. Louisiana-Pacific has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific pays a meaningful dividend of 1.17%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Louisiana-Pacific has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Louisiana-Pacific is 16.71%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Louisiana-Pacific will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.73% next year. This indicates that Louisiana-Pacific will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

In the past three months, Louisiana-Pacific insiders have bought 13,963.44% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $801,616.00 in company stock and sold $5,700.00 in company stock. Only 0.60% of the stock of Louisiana-Pacific is held by insiders. 94.61% of the stock of Louisiana-Pacific is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX



Earnings for Louisiana-Pacific are expected to decrease by -53.45% in the coming year, from $13.19 to $6.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Louisiana-Pacific is 4.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of Louisiana-Pacific is 4.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 17.89. Louisiana-Pacific has a P/B Ratio of 5.22. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

