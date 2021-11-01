How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Earnings results for MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics last released its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.38. The company earned $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. MacroGenics has generated ($2.47) earnings per share over the last year (($2.20) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for MacroGenics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.84) to ($2.35) per share. MacroGenics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. MacroGenics will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

According to the issued ratings of 7 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for MacroGenics stock is Buy based on the current 1 sell rating and 6 buy ratings for MGNX. The average twelve-month price target for MacroGenics is $35.17 with a high price target of $41.00 and a low price target of $17.00.

MacroGenics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.17, MacroGenics has a forecasted upside of 80.1% from its current price of $19.53. MacroGenics has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics does not currently pay a dividend. MacroGenics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

In the past three months, MacroGenics insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $10,440,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 7.90% of the stock of MacroGenics is held by insiders. 93.67% of the stock of MacroGenics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX



Earnings for MacroGenics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.84) to ($2.35) per share. The P/E ratio of MacroGenics is -8.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MacroGenics has a P/B Ratio of 3.71. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

