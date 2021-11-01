Earnings and Growth Analysis : Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Earnings results for Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas has generated ($0.02) earnings per share over the last year ($1.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.7. Earnings for Magnolia Oil & Gas are expected to grow by 0.45% in the coming year, from $2.23 to $2.24 per share. Magnolia Oil & Gas has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Magnolia Oil & Gas will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

According to the issued ratings of 13 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Magnolia Oil & Gas stock is Buy based on the current 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for MGY. The average twelve-month price target for Magnolia Oil & Gas is $18.77 with a high price target of $25.00 and a low price target of $7.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.69, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.77, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a forecasted downside of 10.1% from its current price of $20.88. Magnolia Oil & Gas has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a dividend yield of 0.75%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Magnolia Oil & Gas has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Magnolia Oil & Gas will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.14% next year. This indicates that Magnolia Oil & Gas will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

In the past three months, Magnolia Oil & Gas insiders have sold 30,402.83% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $706,000.00 in company stock and sold $215,350,000.00 in company stock. Only 4.70% of the stock of Magnolia Oil & Gas is held by insiders. 76.56% of the stock of Magnolia Oil & Gas is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY



Earnings for Magnolia Oil & Gas are expected to grow by 0.45% in the coming year, from $2.23 to $2.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Magnolia Oil & Gas is 19.70, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.74. The P/E ratio of Magnolia Oil & Gas is 19.70, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 19.25. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a P/B Ratio of 6.20. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

