Earnings and Growth Analysis : ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT)

Earnings results for ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International last issued its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The company earned $648.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.99 million. ManTech International has generated $3.36 earnings per share over the last year ($3.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.9. Earnings for ManTech International are expected to grow by 4.44% in the coming year, from $3.60 to $3.76 per share. ManTech International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. ManTech International will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for ManTech International stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for MANT. The average twelve-month price target for ManTech International is $81.75 with a high price target of $90.00 and a low price target of $66.00.

ManTech International has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.75, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $81.75, ManTech International has a forecasted downside of 5.2% from its current price of $86.22. ManTech International has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International pays a meaningful dividend of 1.82%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ManTech International has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of ManTech International is 45.24%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ManTech International will have a dividend payout ratio of 40.43% next year. This indicates that ManTech International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT)

In the past three months, ManTech International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,515,395.00 in company stock. 33.59% of the stock of ManTech International is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 66.06% of the stock of ManTech International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT



Earnings for ManTech International are expected to grow by 4.44% in the coming year, from $3.60 to $3.76 per share. The P/E ratio of ManTech International is 26.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of ManTech International is 26.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.18. ManTech International has a PEG Ratio of 4.59. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ManTech International has a P/B Ratio of 2.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

