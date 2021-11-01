Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Materion (NYSE:MTRN)

Earnings results for Materion (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion last announced its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm earned $371 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.65 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Materion has generated $2.03 earnings per share over the last year ($2.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.2. Earnings for Materion are expected to grow by 22.49% in the coming year, from $3.38 to $4.14 per share. Materion has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Materion will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 919-882-2331 with passcode “39483”.

Analyst Opinion on Materion (NYSE:MTRN)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Materion stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for MTRN. The average twelve-month price target for Materion is $85.00 with a high price target of $85.00 and a low price target of $85.00.

on MTRN

Materion has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $85.00, Materion has a forecasted upside of 17.8% from its current price of $72.18. Materion has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Materion (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion has a dividend yield of 0.67%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Materion has been increasing its dividend for 9 years. The dividend payout ratio of Materion is 23.65%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Materion will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.59% next year. This indicates that Materion will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Materion (NYSE:MTRN)

In the past three months, Materion insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of Materion is held by insiders. 90.73% of the stock of Materion is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Materion (NYSE:MTRN



Earnings for Materion are expected to grow by 22.49% in the coming year, from $3.38 to $4.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Materion is 30.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of Materion is 30.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 15.33. Materion has a P/B Ratio of 2.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

