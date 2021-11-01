Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC)

Earnings results for Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering last released its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm earned $120.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.46 million. Mayville Engineering has generated ($0.36) earnings per share over the last year ($0.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.4. Earnings for Mayville Engineering are expected to grow by 271.15% in the coming year, from $0.52 to $1.93 per share. Mayville Engineering has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Mayville Engineering will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 226-828-7578 with passcode “341720”.

Analyst Opinion on Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Mayville Engineering stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for MEC. The average twelve-month price target for Mayville Engineering is $16.50 with a high price target of $20.00 and a low price target of $13.00.

on MEC

Mayville Engineering has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.50, Mayville Engineering has a forecasted downside of 7.1% from its current price of $17.76. Mayville Engineering has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering does not currently pay a dividend. Mayville Engineering does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC)

In the past three months, Mayville Engineering insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.30% of the stock of Mayville Engineering is held by insiders. Only 39.90% of the stock of Mayville Engineering is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC



Earnings for Mayville Engineering are expected to grow by 271.15% in the coming year, from $0.52 to $1.93 per share. The P/E ratio of Mayville Engineering is 63.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.58. The P/E ratio of Mayville Engineering is 63.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 17.66. Mayville Engineering has a P/B Ratio of 1.77. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here