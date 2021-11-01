Wall street estimates Earnings report Mercury General (NYSE:MCY)

Earnings results for Mercury General (NYSE:MCY)

Mercury General last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The company earned $959.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.52 million. Mercury General has generated $5.54 earnings per share over the last year ($9.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.0. Earnings for Mercury General are expected to decrease by -8.00% in the coming year, from $3.75 to $3.45 per share. Mercury General has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Mercury General (NYSE:MCY)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Mercury General stock is Sell based on the current 1 sell rating for MCYthe .

on MCY

Mercury General.

Dividend Strength: Mercury General (NYSE:MCY)

Mercury General is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.46%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Mercury General has been increasing its dividend for 26 years. The dividend payout ratio of Mercury General is 45.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Mercury General will have a dividend payout ratio of 73.33% next year. This indicates that Mercury General will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Mercury General (NYSE:MCY)

In the past three months, Mercury General insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $8,786.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 35.50% of the stock of Mercury General is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 39.86% of the stock of Mercury General is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY



Earnings for Mercury General are expected to decrease by -8.00% in the coming year, from $3.75 to $3.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Mercury General is 6.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of Mercury General is 6.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 13.72. Mercury General has a P/B Ratio of 1.48. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here