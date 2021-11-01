Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Earnings results for Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems last released its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $250.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Mercury Systems has generated $2.01 earnings per share over the last year ($1.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.0. Earnings for Mercury Systems are expected to grow by 31.31% in the coming year, from $1.98 to $2.60 per share. Mercury Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Mercury Systems will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

According to the issued ratings of 9 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Mercury Systems stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for MRCY. The average twelve-month price target for Mercury Systems is $66.30 with a high price target of $100.00 and a low price target of $52.00.

Mercury Systems has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $66.30, Mercury Systems has a forecasted upside of 28.6% from its current price of $51.54. Mercury Systems has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Mercury Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

In the past three months, Mercury Systems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Mercury Systems is held by insiders. 92.60% of the stock of Mercury Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY



The P/E ratio of Mercury Systems is 46.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.74. The P/E ratio of Mercury Systems is 46.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.18. Mercury Systems has a PEG Ratio of 4.13. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Mercury Systems has a P/B Ratio of 1.95. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

