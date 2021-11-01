How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)

Earnings results for Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast last released its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. Its revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Mimecast has generated $0.49 earnings per share over the last year ($0.55 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.2. Earnings for Mimecast are expected to grow by 34.92% in the coming year, from $0.63 to $0.85 per share. Mimecast has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Mimecast will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)

According to the issued ratings of 15 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Mimecast stock is Buy based on the current 5 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for MIME. The average twelve-month price target for Mimecast is $68.53 with a high price target of $81.00 and a low price target of $55.00.

Mimecast has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $68.53, Mimecast has a forecasted downside of 9.2% from its current price of $75.44. Mimecast has been the subject of 12 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast does not currently pay a dividend. Mimecast does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)

In the past three months, Mimecast insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $15,025,453.00 in company stock. Only 8.00% of the stock of Mimecast is held by insiders. 81.87% of the stock of Mimecast is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME



Earnings for Mimecast are expected to grow by 34.92% in the coming year, from $0.63 to $0.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Mimecast is 137.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.74. The P/E ratio of Mimecast is 137.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.18. Mimecast has a PEG Ratio of 3.42. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Mimecast has a P/B Ratio of 13.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

