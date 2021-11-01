Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Earnings results for MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group last released its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. MiMedx Group has generated ($0.77) earnings per share over the last year (($0.77) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for MiMedx Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.26) to ($0.07) per share. MiMedx Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. MiMedx Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for MiMedx Group stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for MDXG. The average twelve-month price target for MiMedx Group is $15.75 with a high price target of $23.00 and a low price target of $8.50.

MiMedx Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.75, MiMedx Group has a forecasted upside of 129.9% from its current price of $6.85. MiMedx Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group does not currently pay a dividend. MiMedx Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

In the past three months, MiMedx Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 19.80% of the stock of MiMedx Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 50.83% of the stock of MiMedx Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG



Earnings for MiMedx Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.26) to ($0.07) per share. The P/E ratio of MiMedx Group is -8.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MiMedx Group is -8.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

