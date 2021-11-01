Earnings report, Analyst report, Analyst Estimate, Insider deal, Emerging Markets, beat estimate, how to invest, Investment, portfolio, dividend, LOW, trading, yield, investing, stock market, investments, wall street, volatility, growth stocks, volume, Minim (NASDAQ:MINM)

Earnings results for Minim (NASDAQ:MINM)

Minim last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company earned $14.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 million. Minim has generated $0.04 earnings per share over the last year (($0.11) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Minim are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.01) to $0.03 per share. Minim has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Minim will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

According to the issued ratings of 19 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Teck Resources stock is Buy based on the current 4 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for TECK. The average twelve-month price target for Teck Resources is $35.06 with a high price target of $44.00 and a low price target of $17.00.

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Minim stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for MINM. The average twelve-month price target for Minim is $3.50 with a high price target of $4.00 and a low price target of $3.00.

Minim has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.50, Minim has a forecasted upside of 95.5% from its current price of $1.79. Minim has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Teck Resources has a dividend yield of 0.55%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Teck Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Teck Resources is 20.51%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Teck Resources will have a dividend payout ratio of 5.65% next year. This indicates that Teck Resources will be able to sustain or increase its dividend. Minim (NASDAQ:MINM)

Minim does not currently pay a dividend. Minim does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Teck Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 45.45% of the stock of Teck Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company. Minim (NASDAQ:MINM)

In the past three months, Minim insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $57,641.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 61.90% of the stock of Minim is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health.

Earnings for Teck Resources are expected to grow by 1.80% in the coming year, from $2.78 to $2.83 per share. The P/E ratio of Teck Resources is 111.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.18. The P/E ratio of Teck Resources is 111.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 16.05. Teck Resources has a P/B Ratio of 0.94. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities. Minim (NASDAQ:MINM



Earnings for Minim are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.01) to $0.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Minim is -16.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Minim is -16.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Minim has a P/B Ratio of 8.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

