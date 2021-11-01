Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Mistras Group (NYSE:MG)

Earnings results for Mistras Group (NYSE:MG)

Mistras Group last released its quarterly earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The company earned $177.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.90 million. Mistras Group has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year ($0.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.8. Earnings for Mistras Group are expected to grow by 56.82% in the coming year, from $0.44 to $0.69 per share. Mistras Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Mistras Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Mistras Group (NYSE:MG)

Analyst Opinion on Mistras Group (NYSE:MG)

Dividend Strength: Mistras Group (NYSE:MG)

Mistras Group does not currently pay a dividend. Mistras Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mistras Group (NYSE:MG)

In the past three months, Mistras Group insiders have bought 22.12% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $48,100.00 in company stock and sold $39,387.00 in company stock. 33.40% of the stock of Mistras Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 50.26% of the stock of Mistras Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG)



Earnings for Mistras Group are expected to grow by 56.82% in the coming year, from $0.44 to $0.69 per share. The P/E ratio of Mistras Group is 122.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.58. The P/E ratio of Mistras Group is 122.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 40.20. Mistras Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.45. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

