Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Earnings results for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing has generated $1.14 earnings per share over the last year (($3.89) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Modine Manufacturing are expected to grow by 17.83% in the coming year, from $1.57 to $1.85 per share. Modine Manufacturing has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Modine Manufacturing will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 647-362-9199 with passcode “79220”.

Analyst Opinion on Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Modine Manufacturing stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for MOD. The average twelve-month price target for Modine Manufacturing is $11.00 with a high price target of $11.00 and a low price target of $11.00.

Modine Manufacturing has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing does not currently pay a dividend. Modine Manufacturing does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

In the past three months, Modine Manufacturing insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.81% of the stock of Modine Manufacturing is held by insiders. 87.76% of the stock of Modine Manufacturing is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD



Modine Manufacturing has a PEG Ratio of 0.69. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Modine Manufacturing has a P/B Ratio of 1.59. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

