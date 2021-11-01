Earnings report, Analyst report, Analyst Estimate, Insider deal, Emerging Markets, beat estimate, how to invest, Investment, portfolio, dividend, LOW, trading, yield, investing, stock market, investments, wall street, volatility, growth stocks, volume, Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Earnings results for Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital last released its earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business earned $12.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million. Monroe Capital has generated $1.47 earnings per share over the last year ($1.99 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.2. Earnings for Monroe Capital are expected to remain at $1.00 per share in the coming year. Monroe Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Monroe Capital will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

According to the issued ratings of 8 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Corning stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for GLW. The average twelve-month price target for Corning is $46.86 with a high price target of $55.00 and a low price target of $42.00.

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Monroe Capital stock is Hold based on the current 1 hold rating for MRCCthe .

Corning pays a meaningful dividend of 2.53%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Corning has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Corning is 69.06%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Corning will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.67% next year. This indicates that Corning will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Monroe Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 9.69%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Monroe Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Monroe Capital is 68.03%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Monroe Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 100.00% in the coming year. This indicates that Monroe Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

In the past three months, Corning insiders have sold more of their company's stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,926,785.00 in company stock. Only 0.48% of the stock of Corning is held by insiders. 66.83% of the stock of Corning is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

In the past three months, Monroe Capital insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $82,575.00 in company stock. Only 3.20% of the stock of Monroe Capital is held by insiders. Only 20.09% of the stock of Monroe Capital is held by institutions.

Earnings for Corning are expected to grow by 13.62% in the coming year, from $2.13 to $2.42 per share. The P/E ratio of Corning is 37.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.20. The P/E ratio of Corning is 37.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 42.10. Corning has a PEG Ratio of 0.80. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Corning has a P/B Ratio of 2.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.



Earnings for Monroe Capital are expected to remain at $1.00 per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Monroe Capital is 5.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.58. The P/E ratio of Monroe Capital is 5.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 13.53. Monroe Capital has a P/B Ratio of 0.94. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

