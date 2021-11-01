Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Earnings results for Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. Myriad Genetics has generated ($0.35) earnings per share over the last year (($1.37) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Myriad Genetics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.42) to ($0.14) per share. Myriad Genetics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Myriad Genetics will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 800-633-8284.

Analyst Opinion on Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Myriad Genetics stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for MYGN. The average twelve-month price target for Myriad Genetics is $25.33 with a high price target of $33.00 and a low price target of $18.00.

Myriad Genetics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.75, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.33, Myriad Genetics has a forecasted downside of 17.7% from its current price of $30.77. Myriad Genetics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics does not currently pay a dividend. Myriad Genetics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

In the past three months, Myriad Genetics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,404,146.00 in company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of Myriad Genetics is held by insiders. 96.11% of the stock of Myriad Genetics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)



Earnings for Myriad Genetics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.42) to ($0.14) per share. The P/E ratio of Myriad Genetics is -22.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Myriad Genetics has a P/B Ratio of 2.63. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

