Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from National Research (NASDAQ:NRC)

Earnings results for National Research (NASDAQ:NRC)

National Research last released its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $36.43 million during the quarter. National Research has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.40 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.9. National Research has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on National Research (NASDAQ:NRC)

like National Research stock less than the stock of other Business Services companies. 62.71% of gave National Research an outperform vote while business services companies recieve an average of 63.48% outperform votes by .

Dividend Strength: National Research (NASDAQ:NRC)

National Research pays a meaningful dividend of 1.11%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. National Research does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: National Research (NASDAQ:NRC)

In the past three months, National Research insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $268,843.00 in company stock. Only 4.20% of the stock of National Research is held by insiders. 43.96% of the stock of National Research is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of National Research (NASDAQ:NRC



The P/E ratio of National Research is 30.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.57. The P/E ratio of National Research is 30.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 25.48. National Research has a P/B Ratio of 17.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

