Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Earnings results for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust last announced its earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has generated $1.71 earnings per share over the last year ($0.77 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.1. Earnings for National Storage Affiliates Trust are expected to grow by 7.44% in the coming year, from $2.15 to $2.31 per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. National Storage Affiliates Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 1:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13692161”.

Analyst Opinion on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

According to the issued ratings of 10 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for National Storage Affiliates Trust stock is Hold based on the current 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for NSA. The average twelve-month price target for National Storage Affiliates Trust is $54.50 with a high price target of $61.00 and a low price target of $42.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $54.50, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a forecasted downside of 12.7% from its current price of $62.46. National Storage Affiliates Trust has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 2.62%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. National Storage Affiliates Trust has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of National Storage Affiliates Trust is 95.91%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, National Storage Affiliates Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 71.00% next year. This indicates that National Storage Affiliates Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

In the past three months, National Storage Affiliates Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 12.20% of the stock of National Storage Affiliates Trust is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 71.04% of the stock of National Storage Affiliates Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA



Earnings for National Storage Affiliates Trust are expected to grow by 7.44% in the coming year, from $2.15 to $2.31 per share. The P/E ratio of National Storage Affiliates Trust is 81.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of National Storage Affiliates Trust is 81.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 13.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a P/B Ratio of 3.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

