Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Earnings results for Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology last released its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Nautilus Biotechnology has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Nautilus Biotechnology are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.38) to ($0.62) per share. Nautilus Biotechnology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Nautilus Biotechnology will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Nautilus Biotechnology stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for NAUT. The average twelve-month price target for Nautilus Biotechnology is $11.50 with a high price target of $13.00 and a low price target of $10.00.

Nautilus Biotechnology has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.50, Nautilus Biotechnology has a forecasted upside of 115.4% from its current price of $5.34. Nautilus Biotechnology has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology does not currently pay a dividend. Nautilus Biotechnology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT)

In the past three months, Nautilus Biotechnology insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $367,204.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 26.60% of the stock of Nautilus Biotechnology is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT)



Earnings for Nautilus Biotechnology are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.38) to ($0.62) per share. Nautilus Biotechnology has a P/B Ratio of 17.80. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

