Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Neenah (NYSE:NP)

Neenah last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter. Neenah has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.22) diluted earnings per share). Neenah has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Neenah will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 647-362-9199 with passcode “56609”.

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Neenah stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for NP. The average twelve-month price target for Neenah is $64.00 with a high price target of $64.00 and a low price target of $64.00.

Neenah has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $64.00, Neenah has a forecasted upside of 26.6% from its current price of $50.54. Neenah has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Neenah is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.72%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Neenah has been increasing its dividend for 11 years.

In the past three months, Neenah insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.80% of the stock of Neenah is held by insiders. 91.21% of the stock of Neenah is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Neenah is -229.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Neenah is -229.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Neenah has a P/B Ratio of 2.31. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

