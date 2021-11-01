Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

Earnings results for New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

According to the issued ratings of 11 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock is Hold based on the current 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for EDU. The average twelve-month price target for New Oriental Education & Technology Group is $17.42 with a high price target of $21.50 and a low price target of $8.70.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.91, and is based on 1 buy rating, 8 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.42, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a forecasted upside of 749.8% from its current price of $2.05. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group does not currently pay a dividend. New Oriental Education & Technology Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

In the past three months, New Oriental Education & Technology Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 15.50% of the stock of New Oriental Education & Technology Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 68.90% of the stock of New Oriental Education & Technology Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU



Earnings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group are expected to grow by 137.50% in the coming year, from $0.24 to $0.57 per share. The P/E ratio of New Oriental Education & Technology Group is 10.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of New Oriental Education & Technology Group is 10.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 25.01. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.70. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

